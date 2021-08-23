Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,022,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $235,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

NYSE:NNN opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

