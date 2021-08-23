Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

