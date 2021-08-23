Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $138.08. 4,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,524. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

