Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.58

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.58 and last traded at $91.80, with a volume of 1556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,533 shares of company stock worth $8,706,837. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $66,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 44.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

