Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 126,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.18. 855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.