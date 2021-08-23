Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,549,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,605,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.13. 23,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

