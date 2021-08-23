Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.00

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,050,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

