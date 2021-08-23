W. P. Carey Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,261 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 1,330 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $34,120,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $30,262,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

WPC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.