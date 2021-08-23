Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $302.74

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $302.74 and last traded at $302.74, with a volume of 387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.44.
Several analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.34.
About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.