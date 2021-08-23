Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $302.74

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $302.74 and last traded at $302.74, with a volume of 387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.44.

Several analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.64.

Get Globant alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.