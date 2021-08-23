Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post sales of $225.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.20 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $176.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $895.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.06 million to $899.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $947.22 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.10.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $73.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.33. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

