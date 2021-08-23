Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report $8.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.54 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,264. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

