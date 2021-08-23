Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.84 Million

Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce $248.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.30 million and the lowest is $241.45 million. Abiomed posted sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,171 shares of company stock worth $19,380,851. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abiomed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Abiomed by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $351.77. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.50. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

