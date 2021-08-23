YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 5% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $299,785.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.31 or 0.00819546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00103264 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

