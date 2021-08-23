Algorand Price Reaches $1.16 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.78 billion and $212.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00096519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00301534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.46 or 0.02574990 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,686,802,547 coins and its circulating supply is 3,267,839,784 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.