Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 173,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $119.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

