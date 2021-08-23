Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 12,964 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 227,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $6,248,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $218.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $112.69 and a 12 month high of $226.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

