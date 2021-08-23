Hosking Partners LLP Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,885 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 322.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

