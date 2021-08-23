Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

MMC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $155.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

