Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,052,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $24,509,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after buying an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 512,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $35.70. 1,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.