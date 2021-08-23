Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 889,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 746,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.90. 19,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,156. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

