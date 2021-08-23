Ray W. Washburne Purchases 100,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE ET traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,326,680. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,700,000 after buying an additional 1,618,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
