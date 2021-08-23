Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 570 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 26.9% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 22,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.0% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,445,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $229.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.