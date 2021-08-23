Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $40,000 in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 79,418 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WPP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

