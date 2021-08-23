Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.94. 1,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,012. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.95. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,408 shares of company stock worth $7,954,302. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

