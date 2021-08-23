Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,178,152. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tellurian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

