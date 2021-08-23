loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Bank of America

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $13.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

LDI traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 253,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,815. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

