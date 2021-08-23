Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AQN. CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

Shares of TSE:AQN traded down C$0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting C$19.80. 205,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.24. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.80 and a 52-week high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

