Morgan Stanley Trims Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Target Price to $15.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. 11,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Range Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

