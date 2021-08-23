Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 235 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.60. 127,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,709,836. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.81. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

