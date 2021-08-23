Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,082 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 236,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter.

VRP traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.34. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

