Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce sales of $46.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $49.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $185.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.86 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $241.40 million, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $254.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 120,473 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. 3,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $653.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

