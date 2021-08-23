Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

