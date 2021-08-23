Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.000-$7.150 EPS.

FL opened at $58.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.91.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

