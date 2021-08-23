Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.950-$22.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $359.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.