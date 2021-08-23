Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE:MODN opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 0.98. Model N has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $241,382.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $758,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

