Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $197.40 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101,186 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $197,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 66.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX opened at $215.13 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.19 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.