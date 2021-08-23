Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $267,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

WAL opened at $95.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

