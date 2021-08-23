Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 610,909 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610,909 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $242,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $143.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

