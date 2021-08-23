Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $218.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.24. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

