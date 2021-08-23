CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME stock opened at $198.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

