Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total transaction of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $200.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.25. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.