Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Truist

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $50.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.75. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,999,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,418,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after buying an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

