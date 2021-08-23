International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $149.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

