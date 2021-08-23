Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

