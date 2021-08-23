$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. AON posted sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AON by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,525,000 after acquiring an additional 109,239 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AON by 43.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $2,959,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $279.37 on Friday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $281.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

