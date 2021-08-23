MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Announces Final Dividend of $0.13

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers banking products and services, including transactional savings accounts; fixed term deposits; insurance products; home loans; personal, overdraft, lines of credit, and commercial products; residential and business banking services; and internet and mobile banking, savings and investment, and other services through its branch networks, digital channels, and third party channels.

