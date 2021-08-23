Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.31

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.31 and last traded at $106.76, with a volume of 2452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,210. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,864,000 after purchasing an additional 175,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,524,000 after buying an additional 193,583 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

