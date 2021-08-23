Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.45 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

