STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $214.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on STE. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.83.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

