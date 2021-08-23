EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,039 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,259.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,328 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVOP shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

